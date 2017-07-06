Greater Cleveland Partneship Urges Gov. Kasich to Pass a Bill to Protect Lake Erie, Other Waterways

The Ohio EPA says the new guidelines include classification and possible uses of dredge material.
The Greater Cleveland Partnership is urging Governor John Kasich to sign a water quality bill sent to him last week.

The bill creates stronger protections for Lake Erie by focusing on efforts to reduce phosphorous runoff. The legislation also would allow the Ohio EPA to establish stronger guidelines for use and disposal of dredging materials.

The partnership’s Marty McGann says the dredging proposals will benefit the Cuyahoga-Cleveland Port Authority.


“The materials that are coming out of the Cuyahoga River -- just about every year when they go through the dredging process at the Army Corps of Engineers. Those need to go someplace and the state has, over the past couple of years, prohibited all open-disposal of sediment materials. So there needed to be a regulatory framework around this.”

Both the group and the Ohio EPA expect Kasich will sign the bill.

Tags: 
Greater Cleveland Partnership
Ohio EPA
Dredging
Lake Erie
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio EPA Team Up for Sediment Samples Amidst Ongoing Disagreements

By Elizabeth Miller Apr 25, 2017
Army Corps dredging the Cuyahoga River
In a surprising turn in the Cuyahoga River dredging saga, the US Army Corps of Engineers collaborated with the Ohio EPA last week to sample sediment on the Cuyahoga River.  The two sides have been arguing over the dredged material for years.

Cuyahoga River Dredging Stops for the Winter

By Nick Castele Dec 21, 2016
Picture of a dredging operation in Cleveland's shipping channel
The winter cold has put an end to Cuyahoga River dredging for the year, amid a lawsuit over where to store riverbed sediment. Dredging will resume in the spring.

The state of Ohio and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been locked in a federal court fight for the better part of two years. The state is trying to prevent the Corps from dumping dredged material in the open lake.

Port Of Cleveland Finds New Uses For Sediment It Doesn't Want Dumped In The Lake

By May 23, 2017
Army Corps of Engineers Dredging Operation
A new way to help control sediment build up in Cleveland’s shipping channel is saving and making money for the port.

Sediment flowing to the channel can mingle with pollutants near the port. If it is then dredged, it must go to a confined disposal facility.

There's one such facility now, and it's filling up. Building another could cost $200million. So, the port and its partners are heading off the problem by capturing sediment upriver.