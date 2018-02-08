Green and NEXUS Make Peace

Green City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to settle with the builders of the NEXUS natural gas pipeline.

Green council approves settlement with Nexus

Council was split over pulling the plug on the fight against NEXUS and accepting a seven and a half million dollar settlement, but speakers in the public comment part of the council meeting were not. All but one criticized the deal, many on practical grounds. Like Jane Karl of New Franklin. “Do you have a safety net built in when you determine that they have lied to you, so that you can back out of this agreement?

Or Justin Lianti of Green. “The Mayor mentioned that this has never been about money. But if we’re going to settle, it better be about a money. And it better be about much more money than they’re offering.”

Council members chose not to answer the questions posed during the meeting. They said they wanted to maximize the time available for citizen comment.