Green Party Candidate Joins Race for Governor

Green Party Candidate Constance Gadell Newton has joined Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and former Democratic State Representative Connie Pillich as the only women in the Ohio governor's race.

“We are running to protect the environment in Ohio, to bring universal health care to Ohioans and to represent the people," Newton said.

The attorney from Columbus said she won’t be beholden to corporations.

Her running mate is Brett Joseph of Northeast Ohio. He said he’s a social activist and wants to empower people in local communities who currently don’t have a voice in politics.