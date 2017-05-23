Group Opposing A Drug Price Initiative Gets Big Support For Battle Against The Ballot Issue

The groups opposed the ballot measure are likely to get support from big pharmaceutical companies and already have support from important figures on both the left and right.
A diverse team is forming to oppose a proposed law that would force the state to buy drugs only at a discounted price. The group fighting the “Drug Price Relief Act” features heavy-hitters from the left and right.

The group Ohioans Against The Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue says the ballot initiative only handcuffs the state’s purchasing power and does nothing to force drug companies to cap their prices.

The coalition brought together three former Ohio Medicaid directors. That includes Barb Edwards, who served under Republican Govs. Bob Taft and George Voinovich.

“If the state cannot achieve that probably unrealistically low- price target for anyone but Medicaid, they can’t buy the drug,” she said.

Their campaign will likely get a huge amount of funding from pharmaceutical companies. Supporters of the plan, who will have a lot less money, say it will stop drug companies from gouging patients.

