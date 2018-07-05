Groups File Signatures for Drug Addiction Treatment, Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection Amendments

By 1 minute ago
  • photo of hospital hallway
    SFAM PHOTO / SHUTTERSTOCK

It was a busy holiday for groups that want voters to approve two new constitutional amendments this fall. Both proposals got thousands of petition signatures, but they also both have their critics.

Backers of the Neighborhood Safety, Drug Treatment, and Rehabilitation Amendment submitted more than twice the 305,000 signatures needed. That amendment would reclassify the lowest-level drug felonies as no worse than misdemeanors and require more state money for addiction treatment.

The other, the Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection Amendment, would require annual inspections of clinics, limit how much they can charge and impose penalties for overcharging patients. A group of dialysis clinics and medical groups are opposing that union-backed effort as deceptive and unnecessary.

And opponents of the drug crimes amendment say state lawmakers should handle that, because it doesn’t belong in the constitution.

Tags: 
Neighborhood Safety Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Amendment
Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection Amendment
Ohio constitutional amendments

Related Content

Deadline is Fast Approaching for Drug Addiction Treatment Ballot Measure

By Jul 3, 2018
photo of hospital hallway
SFAM PHOTO / SHUTTERSTOCK

While many Ohioans are enjoying picnics, parades and fireworks, members of a group that wants to put a proposed ballot issue before voters this fall are working to meet the July 4th deadline.

A group that wants the state to spend more money on treatment for drug addiction instead of prison hopes to present more than 700,000 signatures from registered voters to the Secretary of State’s office to put the issue on the statewide ballot this fall – more than double the number they’d need to be valid to make that happen.