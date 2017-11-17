Guidelines of Diagnosing High Blood Pressure Change

By 30 minutes ago

The guidelines for diagnosing a patient with high blood pressure are changing, thanks to research from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

New guidelines from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology are changing the definition of high blood pressure.

Patients with blood pressure previously considered pre-hypertension now fall into the Stage One category.

Dr. George Thomas, director of the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at the Cleveland Clinic, says more people will now be diagnosed with high blood pressure.


“The statistic that we had previously of 1-in-3 U.S. adults having hypertension changes now into 1-in-2 U.S. adults having hypertension. So the actual numbers, for a diagnosis of hypertension, start at 130 systolic – that’s the upper number – and 80 diastolic, which is the lower number.”

Thomas believes the change recommended by the study will raise awareness and lead to lifestyle modifications.

Tags: 
Journal of the America College of Cardiology
George Thomas
Cleveland Clinic
Blood pressure

Related Content

Guidelines of Diagnosing High Blood Pressure Change

By 30 minutes ago
Wikimedia Commons

New guidelines from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology are changing the definition of high blood pressure.

Patients with blood pressure previously considered pre-hypertension now fall into the Stage One category.

With Stricter Guidelines, Do You Have High Blood Pressure Now?

By editor Nov 14, 2017

You may not have had high blood pressure Sunday, but you may have it today. Even if your blood pressure hasn't changed a smidge. What's up?

The rules shifted Monday. It used to be that we encouraged people to adopt healthy behavior to keep their blood pressure down but didn't label someone as having hypertension until systolic blood pressure (the top number) exceeded 140 millimeters of mercury and/or the diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) exceeded 90 mm Hg. Lots of people watch those numbers closely.