Hamilton County Coroner Testifies in DuBose Case

By Tana Weingartner 15 minutes ago

Dr. Karen Looman, chief deputy coroner and forensic pathologist at the Hamilton County Coroner's office, shows drawings from Sam Dubose's autopsy, during her testimony.
Credit CARA OWSLEY / TENSING TRIAL POOL PHOTOGRAPHER

The defense is slated to begin calling witnesses Thursday morning after the prosecution in the Ray Tensing retrial rested its case. 

Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman testified Sam DuBose was killed instantly when the bullet from Tensing's gun severed his brain stem on a downward trajectory. 

“Would Sam DuBose would have any more thought after that bullet went through his brainstem?”

"No," Looman answered.

“Would he have any more purposeful moment of his arms and legs?”

"No," Looman answered.

Would all his volitional movement have stopped at that point?

"Yes," Looman answered.

In other words, DuBose's had no control as his car sped away from the scene. On cross examination, the defense made sure jurors knew, over the prosecution's objections, DuBose was in poor health.

The judge stopped the defense just short of allowing Looman to say what was wrong. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter for the 2015 shooting death of DuBose during a traffic stop.

Tags: 
Sam DuBose
ray tensing

Related Content

Cincinnati Officer Offers Opinion in Tensing Murder Trial

By Tana Weingartner Jun 9, 2017
photo of Shannan Heine
CARA OWSLEY / TENSING TRIAL POOL PHOTO

A Cincinnati police officer offered a controversial opinion while testifying in the Ray Tensing murder retrial Friday. 

Sgt. Shannon Heine was describing how homicide detectives affect what charges are brought in officer involved shootings when she suddenly went straight to the central question of the Tensing murder trial.

Video of the Shooting of Samuel DuBose Opens the Retrial of University of Cincinnati Police Officer

By Tana Weingartner Jun 8, 2017
photo of Ray Tensing
CARA OWSLEY / POOL

Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of the shooting during the first day of proceedings.

Judge Puts Cincinnati Officer's Retrial on Hold to Consider Media Access

By Tana Weingartner May 30, 2017
JOHN MINCHILLO / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Then University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing is accused of murdering Samuel Dubose during a traffic stop. And earlier trial ended in a hung jury.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz sent potential jurors home early Tuesday, saying she wanted to wait on guidance from an appeals court on media access.

The jury will not see the Officer's Confederate Flag T-Shirt in Cincinnati Police Shooting Case

By Tana Weingartner May 26, 2017
Photo of the shirt that will not be used as evidence.
WVXU

The judge overseeing the Ray Tensing retrial is ruling out a controversial piece of evidence.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing was wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt the day he fatally shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. But jurors in his retrial won't see that shirt.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz ruled the prejudicial value of the shirt far outweighs the probative value, and she's excluding it.

A Consultant Recommends Changes for the University of Cincinnati Police

By Jun 7, 2016
JOHN MINCHILLO / ASSOCIATED PRESS

An independent consultant has recommended reforms for the University of Cincinnati Police Department. The report from Exiger contains 14 findings with 25 suggestions. It comes 11 months after the shooting death of Samuel DuBose by university police officer Ray Tensing. Tensing was fired and is awaiting trial for murder.

University Public Safety and Reform Vice President Robin Engel says the recommended reforms need to continue.