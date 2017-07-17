Hard-Hit By the Epidemic, East Liverpool Gets an Opioid Treatment Clinic

By 1 hour ago

Hochadel says the wrap-around services that come with medically assisted recovery are important.
Credit YOUTUBE

Canton-based CommQuest has opened the first medication-assisted treatment clinic in one of the areas of the state hit hardest by the opioid crisis.  Schultze has more.

The clinic opened in the East Liverpool last week. It offers Suboxone -- doses that give addicts enough medication to ease them through withdrawal but not enough to get high.

CommQuest CEO Keith Hochadel says the clinic expects to also offer Vivitrol – which blocks brain receptors so opioids can’t activate them – as well as counseling and other wrap-around services. Until now, he says, options down along the Ohio River have pretty much consisted of individual medical offices.

“Some places like that are doing really good work. But we also know there are some out there that are just doing the minimum to get by and really have become almost Suboxone pill mills like the opiate pill mills were previously.” 

Hochadel says CommQuest decided not to offer methadone after objections were raised in the community. A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine last week says medication-assisted treatment is the most effective treatment for opioid addiction and should be expanded

Tags: 
NEO opioid crisis
Suboxone
Vivitrol
CommQuest
Keith Hochadel

Related Content

Heroin Is A National Priority and Personal Tragedy, And Sometimes Those Two Stories Become One

By Apr 26, 2017
Poster on the wall
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

For some, the fight against the opioid epidemic is a national priority. For others, it’s a personal struggle.  WKSU’s M.L. Schultze takes us to a basement room in Massillon, where, for about an hour last week, the story of broad policy and personal battles intertwined.

Gibbs and Portman Hear the Case for Medicaid in Fighting Ohio's Opioid Crisis

By Apr 19, 2017
Gibbs Portman at table
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and Congressman Bob Gibbs toured a residential center in Massillon today that treats people addicted to opioids. They also heard arguments that the Medicaid expansion that many fellow Republicans oppose is crucial to such efforts. 

The tour was of two 100-year-old buildings on what used to be the grounds of Massillon State psychiatric hospital. They’ve been renovated and turned over to CommQuest services to provide detox, medication maintenance and residential treatment.

Beyond Nalaxone, The Legal System Tries to Battle the Crisis with Alternatives to Prison

By Mar 7, 2017
State of Ohio

Ohio has a big problem with opioids and with prison overcrowding. A system meant to handle fewer than 39,000 people is holding more than 51,000, and many are relatively low-level drug offenders. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports in this installment of our series, Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis, the justice system is looking to alternatives to tackle the problem.