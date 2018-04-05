Hard Rock Rocksino Bought for a Billion

  The Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield Park
    The Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield Park
MGM Growth Properties, a Las-Vegas based real estate investment trust, plans to purchase the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield in a deal valued at more than a billion dollars.

The casino is home to a number of amenities, including a horse racetrack, outdoor gaming patios, a Bernie Kosar grill and even a gas station.

Alan Silver, a casino management expert, says that the possible addition of table games to the Rocksino might have made it attractive in light of the casino’s past success with slot machines.

"Everything they’ve done, they’ve done right. They’ve done a good job. So it is a target, you know, if you had to look for in Ohio and you were going to buy that property, I’d be looking at the Hard Rock," Silver said.

Silver says that he was slightly surprised by the high price, but that gaming companies are willing to invest in profitable properties. 

