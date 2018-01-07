Health Officials Report the Flu Season is Hitting Ohio Hard

Cases of the flu are plaguing Ohioans throughout the state, and hospitalizations are soaring.

Flu season comes to Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says there’s been a 470 percent increase in hospitalizations related to the flu.

“At this time last year, we had only seen about 369 total hospitalizations. ... This year, we are at 2,104,” she said.

Amato says flu cases peaked in March last year. She says flu shots are the best way to prevent the flu or make it less serious if you get it. While some experts have said this year’s vaccine may be only 10 percent effective, she says the Centers for Disease Control reports it’s 40 to 60 percent effective.