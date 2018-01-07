Health Officials Report the Flu Season is Hitting Ohio Hard

By 2 hours ago

State health officials say flu hospitalizations have increased 470%.
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Cases of the flu are plaguing Ohioans throughout the state, and hospitalizations are soaring.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says there’s been a 470 percent increase in hospitalizations related to the flu.

“At this time last year, we had only seen about 369 total hospitalizations.  ... This year, we are at 2,104,” she said.

Amato says flu cases peaked in March last year. She says flu shots are the best way to prevent the flu or make it less serious if you get it. While some experts have said this year’s vaccine may be only 10 percent effective, she says the Centers for Disease Control reports it’s 40 to 60 percent effective.

Tags: 
Ohio Department of Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
flu shot
flu

Related Content

Flu vaccine Bill May Have Hit a Roadblock

By Sep 14, 2017
Photo of Cliff Rosenberger
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that would prohibit employers, including hospitals, from requiring workers to get a flu vaccine has passed out of an Ohio House committee. But there are signs that it won’t make it to the full House floor in its current form. 

The bill would ban employers from firing or punishing employees who refuse to get flu vaccines passed out of committee, despite objections from many statewide health care organizations.

Controversial Bill Giving Ohio Workers a Choice for Flu Vaccines Heads for More Committee Hearings

By Jan 1, 2018
photo of Christina Hagan
OHIO HOUSE

A controversial bill dealing with whether an employer can force workers to get the flu shot is still sitting in the Ohio House. The bill is set to get a new round of committee hearings.

The Flu is now Widespread in Ohio

By Jan 18, 2017
graph of flu cases in Ohio
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Ohio Department of Health reports the flu is now widespread throughout the state. 

The state says there were 287 new cases of confirmed flu associated hospitalizations across Ohio during the first week of January. That makes the flu widespread, as it is in most states at this point.