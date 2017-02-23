High Poverty Blamed for Suicidal Behavior Among Cleveland Public School Students

By 38 minutes ago
  • ADAMHS Board official say high poverty drives the high suicidal behavior of Cleveland public school students
    ADAMHS Board official say high poverty drives the high suicidal behavior of Cleveland public school students
    ADAMHS Board of Cuyahgoa County

According to a new federal survey, a larger portion of Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school students attempt suicide than in many other major city school systems.  

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voluntary survey of students in 19 urban school districts, more than 20 percent of Cleveland students attempted suicide in 2015. Another 20 percent said they seriously considered taking their own life. Bill Denihan is CEO of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County. He says the numbers are not surprising considering Cleveland’s poverty rate.

“On any one day Cleveland, Ohio could be number one, two or three in America with the poverty level.  And in housing there are more children who are homeless than adults in this area. And I think those two factors are major factors that we have to be mindful of when we’re talking about this.”

Cleveland school officials say the district has many effective programs that help students considering suicide. And, they add that the CDC survey’s margin of error puts Cleveland even with other high-poverty cities like Detroit and Chicago.

Tags: 
Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County
suicide

Related Content

A New Study Finds That Ohio Students of Color, Or Living In Poverty, Lag Behind

By Michelle Faust Nov 1, 2016
photo of Gregory Hutchings
SHAKER HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOLS

Recent reports and scores from national test results show children in poverty -- and children of color -- often lag behind other students. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports the problem is as persistent in Ohio as it is the rest of the country.

On average, black eighth graders in Ohio scored 37 points below their white contemporaries on a national science assessment. Latino eighth graders were 22 points behind.