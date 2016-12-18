Hopkins Airport Is Ranked Worst, Again

By Dec 18, 2016
  • Cleveland Hopkins Airport
    Some of the renovating at Hopkins Airport that officials say contributed to the facility's low J.D. Power ranking.
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

For the second year in a row, J.D. Power has ranked Cleveland Hopkins International Airport the worst medium-size facility in the country.

Hopkins scored 704 out of 1,000 in the ranking, which measures accessibility, terminal facilities, check-in, baggage claim and food, beverage and retail options.

In a written statement, Interim Airport Director Fred Szabo says during the rating period Hopkins was undergoing major renovations which made navigating the facility difficult for passengers. He says since the construction was finished earlier this year, passengers have been pleased with the improvements.

Szabo says wait times at TSA checkpoints have also been shortened.

Though the airport scored low in this year’s J.D. Power report, it did improve by a few points over last year.                                  

The highest ranking medium-sized airport this year’s report is Indianapolis International.

