House and Senate Struggle to Find Middle Ground in Ohio's Budget

By 1 hour ago

Bill Seitz has a few problems with the budget including its loosening of renewable energy standards and freeze to Medicaid expansion.
Credit OGT

Lawmakers in the House and Senate are working on finding middle ground on the $65 billion state budget. Both chambers must have the bill on the governor’s desk by the end of the week.

To get an idea of what leaders in the Republican-dominated legislature are hashing out behind closed doors, look no further than Representative Bill Seitz’s floor speech before he voted against the Senate’s budget last week.

The Republican from Cincinnati outlined several provisions that bothered him such as reduced Medicaid reimbursements to nursing homes, loosened renewable energy restrictions and the freeze to Medicaid expansion enrollment.

“Political strategic questions as to whether we should do it before we know which direction if any Congress and the president are going to take on the whole question on repeal and replacement on the affordable health care plan,” Seitz said.

Lawmakers want to get the bill out of committee today so they can hold a vote in the House and Senate tomorrow.

Tags: 
Ohio budget
Sen. Bill Seitz
Ohio House of Represenatives
Ohio Senate

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Work on Final Budget Deal

By Jun 24, 2017
photo of Ohio Statehouse

State lawmakers are trying to hash out a final budget deal that they can send to the governor’s desk. This includes how they’ll spend money to fight the opioid epidemic while closing a more than $1 billion budget hole. There’s a big issue that looms over the discussion.

The largest chunk of state spending is Medicaid. 

But the Congressional health care debate includes talks of dramatically cutting federal funding for Medicaid and Medicaid expansion, the latter has enrolled more than 700,000 Ohioans.

Ohio Senate Democrats See Big Problems in the GOP Budget Bill

By Jun 22, 2017
photo of Fred Strahorn
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic leaders in the state are making one last push to change some provisions they’re most concerned about in the state budget bill.

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says the Senate budget makes too many cuts at a time when more money needs to be invested in schools, infrastructure and fighting the opioid epidemic.

Strahorn argues that giving schools less money will have a domino effect.