House Budget Proposes a Tighter Grip on Medicaid Expansion Funds

As the final vote on the House budget approaches, Republicans leaders are seeking tougher access to Medicaid expansion money.

More oversight for Medicaid expansion money

Republican Finance Chair Ryan Smith read through every new amendment added to the budget bill. But it was the very first provision that stuck out the most.

A proposed change would force Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid department to go to the six lawmakers on the state Controlling Board every six months to approve the use of expanded Medicaid funds.

“So that we can keep an eye on the waiver and understand where we’re at in the process and just have a little bit more communicative process along the way," Smith says.

Kasich generated controversy when he asked the Controlling Board to approve his Medicaid expansion four years ago, when most lawmakers opposed it.