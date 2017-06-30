House, Senate Aiming for Renewable Energy Standards When They Return

Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert County.
Credit IBERDROLA RENEWABLES

Lawmakers are about to take a long break after spending the last five months on the $65 billion budget, and leaders are already looking at what could be the next big issue in the Ohio House and Senate.

Lawmakers took out several energy-related provisions from the budget in exchange to revisit them later this year. 

That includes loosening the zoning restrictions on where wind turbines can be placed.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof expects to address that issue along with decreasing renewable energy standards.

“I think that dealing with things like wind turbines along with those they’re obviously related issues so we’re gonna find common ground with the House, the Senate and the governor and see if we can make some improvement,” Obhof says.

Last year Gov. John Kasich vetoed a bill to get rid of the mandated use of renewable energy.

Ohio Lawmakers Work on Final Budget Deal

By Jun 24, 2017
photo of Ohio Statehouse

State lawmakers are trying to hash out a final budget deal that they can send to the governor’s desk. This includes how they’ll spend money to fight the opioid epidemic while closing a more than $1 billion budget hole. There’s a big issue that looms over the discussion.

The largest chunk of state spending is Medicaid. 

But the Congressional health care debate includes talks of dramatically cutting federal funding for Medicaid and Medicaid expansion, the latter has enrolled more than 700,000 Ohioans.

Gov. Kasich Vetoes a Further Freeze On Ohio's Renewable Energy Standards

By Dec 28, 2016
photo of Sammis plant
FIRSTENERGY

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that rolls back state requirements on electric utilities and clean energy.

Environmental groups hailed Kasich’s veto of the bill, which the governor says would undermine jobs and progress made by clean-energy generation options. Kasich said in a statement that the bill would make it harder to attract high tech firms and would hurt homeowners and businesses.