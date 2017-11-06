How to Add Your WKSU Flash Briefing

Start your day with the latest from WKSU News on your Amazon Echo by putting WKSU first in your Flash Briefing. Here are simple steps to add and use the WKSU Newscast Alexa skill.

1. Open your Alexa app and go to Settings.

2. Scroll down to Accounts and look for Flash Briefing.

3. Click "Get more Flash Briefing content."

4. Search "WKSU."

5. Enable the WKSU Newscast skill.

6. Click "Settings."

7. Click "Manage Flash Briefings."

8. Click "Edit Order" in the top right of the screen.

9. Press the line stack to the right of WKSU Newscast and drag it to the top of your list.

10. Click Done!

Now, when you say, "Alexa, play my Flash Briefings," you will be up to date with the latest news from Northeast Ohio.