How Much Ice Will Cover Lake Erie This Winter?

  A satellite image of an iceless Lake Erie a year ago
Last year about this time, Lake Erie was almost completely ice-free. That was attributed mostly to the mild winter brought on by warm ocean currents associated with an “El Nino” weather pattern. This year, cooler currents connected with a “La Nina” pattern are at work. Gary Garnet, the head meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Cleveland, says a “La Nina” winter makes it harder to predict Lake Erie ice cover.

“They can range anywhere from being cooler or warmer. Typically, though, when there’s a La Nina winter we’re a little bit wetter than normal.  So that is the forecast for this winter; temperatures which we would consider a typical winter here in Northeast Ohio with a little bit above normal precipitation.”

Garnet says Lake Erie’s maximum ice cover comes between February and March. The problem with an ice-free Lake Erie is that when cold wind from the north blows over the open water it can generate heavy lake-effect snow.

Environmentalists Threaten to Sue the U.S. EPA Over Great Lakes Water Quality

By Dec 21, 2016
Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
WKSU

Seven conservation groups from the Great Lakes region are threatening to sue the U.S. EPA, saying it has failed to enforce the Clean Water Act in Ohio.

The conservation groups are accusing the EPA of “foot-dragging” and ignoring the threat of toxic algae blooms, which affect drinking water and wildlife.

Migrating Birds Versus Renewable Energy

By Oct 28, 2016
Black Swamp in winter
Black Swamp Bird Observatory / Facebook

Angry birders may be going after the Ohio Air National Guard in court.

Ohio’s Black Swamp Observatory and “American Bird Conservancy” in Washington, D.C., say they’ll sue if the Air National Guard builds a wind turbine at Camp Perry. They say, a churning blade 200-feet above the Lake Erie shore could impact some of the most important bird migration routes in the Americas. 

Port of Toledo has a Novel Way to Take Care of Lake Erie Dredge Material

By Elizabeth Miller Aug 30, 2016
rendering of the dredged material facility
Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority

Each year, ports on the Great Lakes dredge tons of material to keep shipping lanes open. But disposing of the spoils is a big problem. The Port of Toledo has a creative approach:  farming.

The Port of Toledo dredges more sediment than any port on the Great Lakes – up to a million cubic yards every year. The Port’s Joseph Cappel says the idea of reusing sediment as soil for agriculture is new for the Great Lakes region and ideal for Lake Erie’s western basin. 