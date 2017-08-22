How Will America's Longest War End?

With guest host Stephen Henderson.

President Trump addresses the nation Monday night about the war in Afghanistan, where more than 8,000 U.S. troops are stationed. A resolution to the conflict has defied solutions so far.

U.S. Defense Secretary General James Mattis told Congress in June “we are not winning in Afghanistan right now.” What will it take to bring this conflict to an end? And is the president’s “path forward” for U.S. engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia the answer?

GUESTS

Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent, NPR

Kristen Rouse, Veteran, United States Army; director, New York City Veterans Alliance

Rod Nordland, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, The New York Times; former New York Times bureau chief in Kabul; author of “The Lovers: Afghanistan’s Romeo and Juliet: The True Story of How They Defied Their Families and Escaped an Honor Killing”

Aaron O’Connell, Associate professor, University of Texas at Austin; veteran, United States Marine Corps; editor, “Our Latest Longest War: Losing Hearts and Minds in Afghanistan”

