Hundreds Are Expected To Discuss Algae Blooms, Microplastics and Other Challenges to the Great Lakes

By Elizabeth Miller 18 minutes ago

The algae bloom in Lake Erie is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the conference in Buffalo.
Credit WKSU

Next month, environmentalists from across the region will meet to discuss their biggest challenges in cleaning up  and protecting the Great Lakes.

Restoring wetlands, fish success stories, and the relationship between wildlife and microplastics will all be discussed at the conference hosted by the National Wildlife Federation’s Healing Our Waters Coalition.

The coalition consists of more than 145 groups. And more than 200 people involved in Great Lakes work are expected to gather in Buffalo for the three-day conference. A hot topic sis sure to be the algae blooms in western Lake Erie.

The National Wildlife Federation’s Gail Hesse says more can be done to reduce phosphorus, which triggers the toxic blooms.

“We have the targets for Lake Erie, and we have the individual tributary targets, such as for the mouth of the Maumee,” says Hesse. “We will be looking for how those targets could be incorporated into state water quality standards, which essentially govern how clean we manage our waters.”

The conference will also tackle some important issues within the Green movement – like attracting more minorities.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of ideastream, WBFO Buffalo and WXXI Rochester.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Lake Erie
algae blooms

Related Content

Western Lake Erie Deals With Algae Blooms and Calls for More Than Studies

By Elizabeth Miller Sep 18, 2017
photo of Lake Erie algae bloom
ELIZABETH MILLER / IDEASTREAM

Western Lake Erie’s algae bloom is in full swing – and the water is a sickly green.  

A t Maumee Bay State Park near Toledo, Ohio, the lake looks like it’s covered in paint. Thick lines of scum swirl around as the sun beats down.

Charter boat Capt. Don McGee takes a group of students and reporters to the middle of the lake to describe what’s floating around.  He’s fished Lake Erie for over 30 years. He says it isn’t going to get healthy overnight, but more needs to be done.

Algae Blooms Cost Ohio Homeowners More Than $150 Million

By Aug 20, 2017
Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
WKSU

Ohio State University researchers have found that the state’s algae blooms not only seriously harm lakes, but property values of houses surrounding them.

The study finds those combined values for houses near four algae-infested lakes fell by more than $150 million from 2009 to 2015. Additionally, sales prices for houses adjacent to algae-affected Grand Lake St. Mary's and Buckeye Lake regions saw sale prices drop by more than 22 percent.

Interactive Water Quality Report Shows Which Contaminants Are In Your Water

By Jul 30, 2017
photo of Lake Erie
ALLIANCE FOR THE GREAT LAKES

A new online water quality report shows the types of chemicals that may be in your drinking water, and  offers suggestions on how to filter them out.

The interactive report allows users to enter a zip code and see which water systems serve a given area, and what contaminants were found in the study by the non-partisan non-profit, Environmental Working Group. The organization gathered data for two years and then asked water systems to check it for accuracy.

Lake Erie Is Expected to Experience One of its Largest Algae Bloom This Summer

By Elizabeth Miller / Great Lakes Today Jul 14, 2017
Photo of dangerous algae bloom in Lake Erie
WKSU

A significant harmful algae bloom is predicted this summer in western Lake Erie.

A significant harmful algae bloom is predicted this summer in western Lake Erie. This year’s algae bloom could be one of the biggest on record.  And it means folks out on Western Lake Erie will see green scum on the water.