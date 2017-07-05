Hundreds Protest at the Statehouse to Try to Stop an Override of Kasich's Preservation of Medicaid

    On the other side of the issue, the Ohio Christian Alliance and Americans for Prosperity have been phone-banking in support of the veto override.
Hundreds of advocates gathered on the steps of the Ohio Statehouse to rally against a vote that would freeze Medicaid enrollment for certain people next year. This could be a last-minute push as the House considers taking the override up Thursday.

“Save Medicaid; save lives.”

The advocates, health care providers and faith leaders want to continue Medicaid expansion for potentially half a million more Ohioans. Gov. John Kasich vetoed a budget line freezing Medicaid enrollment for adults under 138 percent of the poverty level.

Derek Richardson of Lima is with Health Partners of Western Ohio, a network of health centers. 

“When you’re at the personal level and you see the impact that having this coverage has on them (clients), it really hits home,” he said.

On the other side, the Ohio Christian Alliance and Americans For Prosperity, supported by the conservative Koch Brothers, have been running phone banks to push for a veto override.

Gov. John Kasich
Ohio budget
medicaid expansion

