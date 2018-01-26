ICE Refuses U.S. House Committee Request for Deportation Stay, Adi's Family Says Goodbye

By 2 hours ago

Fidaa Musleh and her daughter Lina outside the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, the private prison where her husband was sent after he went on a hunger strike. ICE announced Thursday it is deporting him despite a request from a U.S. House Judiciary Committee that the case be re-reviewed and the deportation stayed.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Youngstown businessman Amer Adi lost his final bid to remain in the country yesterday (Thursday) when immigration officials turned down a special request from the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. His family went to say goodbye at the private prison where he’s been held and emerged bewildered and angry. 

Adi’s family and his lawyer said they got word the same time the media did: While Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it would re-review his case, he would be deported to Jordan well before that review is done. Outside the prison, sobbing, one of his four daughters, Lina, claimed the case has been one cruelty after another. The biggest, she says, is why ICE gave her parents false hope when it told them to call off his self-deportation on Jan. 7, and then arrested Adi nine days later.

“We were all mentally prepared for him to be gone and then you tell him to wait and stay so you can put him in jail? For what, and you don’t want to answer why or for what when he was leaving? Because you have no answers, you have no answers.” 

Fidaa Musleh said she was shocked that her husband wasn’t allowed to hold his daughters during their roughly hour-long meeting at the Youngstown prison.

'So now that he's getting deported, we need all you haters who call yourselves true Americans to step up to the plate and provide jobs to people. And while you're at it, you can feed the hungry downtown.'

“We thought we were going to sit with him like all the rest of the prisoners. They have him in a cage and they put us on a phone in front of a glass to talk to him.” 

Adi has been on a hunger strike since his arrest on Jan. 16. His wife says he’s lost nearly 20 pounds. ICE maintains he did eat Wednesday afternoon.

The deportation comes over the objections of Congressman Tim Ryan, Mayor Tito Brown and hundreds of others who say Adi has helped to rejuvenate Youngstown.

His brother-in-law, Ghassan Musleh, acknowledges some are cheering the deportation of Adi and others.

He wrote a response on his Facebook page:

"That man has done nothing but create jobs in the community; he pays his taxes, feeds a lot of the homeless, hungry people in downtown Youngstown. So now that he’s getting deported, we need all you haters who call yourselves true Americans to step up to the plate and provide jobs to people. And while you’re at it, you can feed the hungry downtown."

ICE says it does not provide details on when and how someone is deported until they’re out of the country. They also say his Adi’s case – based on the claim that first marriage in 1980 was a sham – got a full review. by the immigration and court system.

Here is the statement from ICE on its decision:

After conducting a comprehensive review of Mr. Othman’s case, including careful consideration of the Chair of the Judiciary Committee’s request for an investigative report, ICE has chosen not to grant a stay of removal in his case.

Over the last decade, Mr. Othman’s immigration case has undergone exhaustive judicial review at multiple levels of the nation’s courts, including before the immigration courts, federal appeals courts and U.S. district court. In each review, the courts have uniformly held that Mr. Othman does not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S. As such, Mr. Othman will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States. Due to operational security concerns, ICE does not confirm specific removal arrangements prior to an individual’s successful repatriation.

While ICE acknowledges Congress’s authority to pass legislation providing immigration benefits to non-citizens, alien beneficiaries need not be present in the United States for a private immigration relief bill to be introduced, considered, and/or enacted.  An alien who is granted relief through the enactment of a private immigration bill can lawfully travel back to the United States.

As ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan has made clear, ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.

Tags: 
Amer Adi
Amer Adi Othman
Fidaa Musleh
Lina Musleh
Deportation

Related Content

ICE Decides to Deport Youngstown Businessman Amer Adi Despite a Congressional Request for a Stay

By 12 hours ago
Amer Othman Adi at his place of business in Youngstown
Congressman Tim Ryan's office

I

Immigration officials have decided to deport a Youngstown businessman despite a request from the chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that his case be re-reviewed and his deportation stayed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced this afternoon that it is going ahead with the forced removal of Amer Adi Othman. It says its policy is not to reveal when or how deportees leave.

Adi's Hunger Strike Continues As Do Community Rallies

By Jan 24, 2018
Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
GOOGLE

A Youngstown businessman remains in prison and on a hunger strike eight days after his controversial arrest by immigration officials. WKSU’s M.L.

Attempts to Free and Reassure Adi Continue as His Hunger Strike Begins a Second Week

By Jan 22, 2018
Photo of Lina Adi
M.L. Schultze / WKSU public radio

About 100 people gathered in downtown Youngstown tonight to write two kinds of letters: letters to Amer Adi to let him know he’s missed, and letters to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to plea for his release. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has the latest on Adi’s deportation case and what is now entering his second week of a hunger strike.

Weekend Protests Challenge ICE Decision to Keep Youngstown Businessman in Prison

By Jan 21, 2018
Trump in Youngstown
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A Youngstown businessman facing deportation remains in prison and on a hunger strike, three days after Congressional action was expected to at least temporarily free him. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the case, which led to a weekend of protests in Youngstown.

The protests were organized as word spread that Amer Adi had been transferred to the private federal prison in Youngstown Friday while his family was awaiting his release at the Geauga County jail.  