Improvements are in the Works for Doan Brook Next to the Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art is partnering with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District on a $5 million project to realign Doan Brook, which runs along one side of the museum.

Kristen Buccier, the project manager for the Regional Sewer District, says this is about more than just stabilizing the bank of Doan Brook.

Buccier on contributions from Cleveland Museum of Art

“And beyond that, on the left bank, the Cleveland Museum of Art will be doing a landscaping restoration project with some trails and incorporating some of the artistic elements into that to actually make it a meeting place for people.”

The Regional Sewer District will begin bank stabilization next summer. The work is expected to last one year. The museum’s landscaping project will start shortly after that.