Indians Bob DiBiasio Says the Cavs Lucked Out With the Goodyear Logo

By 21 minutes ago

DiBiasio says the Cavs lucked out with the wingfoot logo
Credit CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The NBA is the first pro sports league in the U.S. to OK corporate logos on uniforms. And the Cavs have followed through with what Cleveland.com reports is a $10-million-a-year deal with Goodyear.

Cleveland Indians Vice President Bob DiBiasio says he expects more teams will follow, and that the Cavs were fortunate to find a logo that fits the team’s character.


“The Goodyear logo is pretty cool, with the winged foot, just sitting up there on the left. So it’s not like SOHIO. … It just really looks cool and I think they lucked out on that look.”

DiBiasio was asked at the Akron Press Club today (Tuesday) about whether Major League Baseball is likely to follow the NBA’s lead. He said it has experimented – so far unsuccessfully – with creating space for logos. And he noted one type of logo appears on all sports uniforms – the name of the manufacturers’.

But what about Wahoo?
Meanwhile, Dibiasio is reiterating that Chief Wahoo is on his way out as the team’s logo. 

DiBiasio says Wahoo being retired, a schedule the MLB commissioner has acclerated. But no timeline has been set.
Credit CLEVELAND INDIANS

DiBiasio -- who’s spent 39 years in baseball -- said the gradual move toward the “Block C” predated renewed attention from Native American and other critics of the grinning caricature.


“We had for a number of years transitioned away, again, saying we weren’t sure where that path was going to take us. All I can add to you now, is that with the commissioner being involved that that path is being accelerated.”

DiBiasio says there is no timeline, nor certainty of what, if any additional logo could be added to the Cleveland uniform. 

Tags: 
Chief Wahoo
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Goodyear
jersey logos

Related Content

Goodyear "Wingfoot" Logo to Appear on Cavs' Jerseys Next Season as Part of Multi-Year Deal

By May 15, 2017
photo of Kyrie Irving in wingfoot Cavs jersey
GOODYEAR

Goodyear’s  “wingfoot” logo will soon be featured on Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys as part of a multi-year deal.

During a press conference today, Goodyear CEO  Rich Kramer explained why his company is partnering with the Cavs.