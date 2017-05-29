Inside|Out Brings Iconic Artwork to Unexpected Places

By 32 seconds ago
  • photo of Stanczak painting on a Dunkin Donuts
    Julian Stanczak's "Dual Glare" (1970) complements the orange branding of a Dunkin' Donuts on East Market Street in Akron.
    COURTNEY CABLE / AKRON ART MUSEUM

The Akron Art Museum is once again putting iconic works of art where you’d least expect them. WKSU’s Phil de Oliveira reports the museum’s Inside|Out public art event is coming to 40 locations around Akron.

The artwork is meant to highlight its surroundings. For example, a work by outdoor painter William Sommer will be on display at a community park. And a bright orange painting by Julian Stanczak will complement the color scheme of a Dunkin' Donuts. Stanczak lived in Seven Hills and died earlier this year. He was a key figure in the optical art movement of the ‘60s.

Inside|Out coordinator Courtney Cable says the project brings high-quality reproductions to people who wouldn’t normally make a trip to see the originals.

“We realize that not everyone has the opportunity to go to an art museum,” Cable says. “And maybe that’s something they did when they were younger, but we wanted to make sure we were represented out in the community.”

There’s also a high-tech component. At each location, visitors can use a mobile app to access multimedia content about the art.

“You can read more about the artist, and you can read more about the art piece. If you’re looking for the other locations and you don’t have a map, then you can see where the other locations are and go from there,” Cable says.

The artwork will be up from June through October in Ellet, Middlebury, West Akron and Copley Township. This is the third year for the museum’s Inside Out installations.

Tags: 
Inside Out
Akron Art Museum

Akron Art Museum to Expand Digital Engagement Through Grant-Funded Project

By May 22, 2017
photo of Akron Art Museum garden
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Art Museum is expanding its digital experience with the help of a grant from the John S. Knight Foundation.

The grant was awarded to fund 12 projects across the country that connect audiences to artwork through technology.

The museum’s project is called “The Curator is In” and will focus on the relationship between artwork in the museum and how it got there.

Mark Masuoka is the executive director of the museum.

How the Akron Art Museum Cultivates a New Generation of Art Lovers

By Vivian Goodman Jun 9, 2016
creative playdate
Dominic Caruso / Akron Art Museum

Very young painters and sculptors recently filled the lobby of the Akron Art Museum with their fanciful creations.

In today’s State of the Arts, WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports the little artists had help and encouragement from their biggest fans.

“Creative Playdates” are among the Akron Art Museum’s many programs for children and their families. These get-togethers are for babies and toddlers, and they’re free for museum members the first Thursday of every month.

Once a year they make it a tea party. “It is not just an ordinary tea party. It is a wild tea party.”

The Akron Art Museum Has Unveiled Its New, $5 Million Garden

By Jul 18, 2016
photo of Akron Art Museum garden
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Akron Art Museum unveiled its new $5 million garden over the weekend, which is free and open to the public.

The one-acre space on the museum’s southside that was once a parking lot now features a patio, birch trees and benches which can be used for concerts, weddings or even just people who want to eat lunch outdoors.

At the unveiling Saturday, State Sen. Tom Sawyer said the best description for the new space would be a reversal of the Joni Mitchell song, “Big Yellow Taxi.”