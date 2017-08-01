Insurance Companies Step In With Coverage for 19 Ohio Counties that Feared They'd be Without It

Now only one county, the Northwest community of Paulding, does not have coverage.
Credit OHIO DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE

About 11,000 people in 19 counties who were facing the prospect of having no health insurance provider next year are now getting some options.

The Ohio Department of Insurance has been working with Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina, Medical Mutual and Paramount. Now those five insurers have agreed to be insurance options for Ohioans in 19 of 20 Ohio counties insured under the federal health care program.

There is still one county, Paulding, that is without a single insurance provider under the exchange.

The state says it is still working with insurers to get at least one company to provide coverage to residents in the Northwest Ohio county. Over the last year, several major insurance companies pulled out of the exchange, leaving people enrolled in those counties without a single insurance company from which to choose.

Tags: 
Department of Insurance
Obamacare
Anthem

