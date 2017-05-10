Interim CEO Sees Summa Health System's Future as Bright and Diffrerent

Interim CEO Dr. Cliff Neveny talks about the state and future of Summa Health System

It’s been two months since Dr. Cliff Deveny returned to Akron from running Locus Health IT medical software company in Virginia. He was brought in as the interim CEO of Summa Heath System following the turmoil that led to the ouster of Dr. Thomas Malone as the company’s CEO. Deveny sat down with WKSU’s Tim Rudell to talk about where Summit County’s biggest employer has been, is now and where it could be heading.

Dr, Deveny, who grew up in Akron and was with Summa in the past. He says that in his return to lead the health system he found some loss of trust and of pride in the organization among the people of Summa, but that that seems to be rapidly reversing -- especially after recent announcements of renewed investment in hospital infrastructure and organizational changes.

But, Deveny says, perhaps the biggest difference he saw on his return to northeast Ohio is in Summa’s competitive environment. The market has been consolidating and the big players, like Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital and Summa are aggressively trying to develop their futures.

There are also fundamental changes in how people want healthcare delivered to them, according to Deveny. He says more and more there is a desire among patients to make data-based decision on where to get care. And to seek not only the best cost options, but option that provide convenience and especially, speedy access.

Asked if the offerings of basic health services delivery from retail stores is an indicator of the change, he says “absolutely.”

Deveny foresees fundamental change on the horizon for health systems, and for healthcare in general. He says he sees movement toward the kind of services delivery in Australia, the Scandinavian countries, and the UK. A two-tier system with basic care provided to everyone in a Medicare type of program, and then the option to buy “up” for more or better coverage.