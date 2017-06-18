Internal Review Shows Department of Education Lacks Disciplinary Action

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost speaks to reporters last year about Columbus Schools audit.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state auditor is asking auditors from his office to review how the Ohio Department of Education handles disciplinary complaints. 

Auditor Dave Yost says an internal review showed more than half of the people identified in a 2012 Columbus City Schools data scrubbing scandal have not been disciplined by the state. He says that's unacceptable, given his office gave the Ohio Department of Education agency a list of 64 people Yost says should have been disciplined in some way.

“I mean these complaints are so old, we are going to have to put a couple of archeologists on our audit teams," Yost says.

Yost says timely disciplinary action by the department is important because Ohioans should be able to have confidence that anyone removed from the classroom no longer holds a teacher's license.

