Issue 2 Supporter Says Campaign Raises Concern for Future

By 19 minutes ago

Dennis Willard, the "Yes on Issue 2" spokesperson, believes a flawed campaign process will lead to issues down the road. Issue 2 did not pass on Election Night.

Issue 2 was the most expensive ballot campaign in Ohio history, and it went down big with nearly 80% of voters against it. And while supporters will take the campaign to other states, an Ohio campaign spokesperson says this election turned a light on a flaw with the process.

Yes on Issue 2 spokesperson Dennis Willard says big drug companies were able to conceal their names and the millions of dollars each contributed to defeating the Drug Price Relief Act.

Willard says they did this through what he calls a shell game of LLCs, and warns that this can continue to be a problem for future campaigns.

“I think we have to take a real close look at how this affects our democratic process. We should have open, accountable, full disclosable campaigns so people know where the money is coming from, specifically where the money is coming from, and also for how the money is being spent.”

The opposition says they followed the law. The Ohio Elections Commission threw out complaints related to Willard’s argument.

Tags: 
Issue 2
Dennis Willard
Drug Price Relief Act
Ohio Elections Commission
Election 2017

Related Content

Issue 2 Fails at the Polls After Contentious and Expensive Campaign

By Andy Chow 9 hours ago
photo of Curt Steiner and Dennis Willard
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The debate over Issue 2 stirred a fight over the rising cost of drug prices and if the proposal would actually bring those prices down. It was a fight that ultimately became the most expensive ballot campaign in Ohio history. But voters rejected the ballot measure and as Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, with all the money and debate, nothing about the drug industry will change.

A not-so-simple sell

Ohioans to Vote Tomorrow on Victims Rights, Drug Prices and More

By Nov 6, 2017
Ohio voting sticker
STATE OF OHIO

Ohioans will be going to the polls tomorrow to vote on victim’s rights, drug prices and many local candidates and issues. 

Issue 1 is the state constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, which would put victims' rights in the Ohio constitution.

Drug Companies Spend a Record Amount to Defeat Issue 2

By Oct 29, 2017
KAREN KASLER / Statehouse News Bureau

The amount of money being spent by drug companies to defeat Issue 2, the so-called Drug Price Relief Act, has broken the state's record for the most spent for a ballot issue. Backers of that plan have brought in about $14 million so far, but the drug company-funded campaign to defeat Issue 2 has raised $58 million. 

Prescription Drug Price Ballot Issue Campaign Heats Up

By Aug 9, 2017
Yes on Issue 2 and No on Issue 2 logos

The November election is more than three months away. But there’s a lot going with the issue that’s likely to be the most expensive ballot question in state history – a proposed law that would force the state to only buy drugs at a discounted price.

Ohio Doctor Argues for Prescription-Drug-Cap Ballot Initiative

By May 30, 2017
photo of prescription pills
OHIOANS AGAINST THE DECEPTIVE PRESCRIPTION BALLOT ISSUE

A doctor is breaking away from Ohio’s largest medical groups to support a proposed law that would force the state to buy drugs at a lower price.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs buys drugs with a large discount. A ballot issue this November would force the state to buy drugs at that same low price or not at all.

All of Ohio’s major health care groups including the nurses and medical association are against the idea.

Group Opposing A Drug Price Initiative Gets Big Support For Battle Against The Ballot Issue

By Person: Andy Chow May 23, 2017
photo of prescription pills
OADRXBI

A diverse team is forming to oppose a proposed law that would force the state to buy drugs only at a discounted price. The group fighting the “Drug Price Relief Act” features heavy-hitters from the left and right.

The group Ohioans Against The Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue says the ballot initiative only handcuffs the state’s purchasing power and does nothing to force drug companies to cap their prices.