Issue to Reform How Ohio Draws Congressional Districts Gets the OK to Begin Collecting Signatures

By May 30, 2017

Catherine Turcer, of Ohio Common Cause, had praised Gov. John Kasich's suggestion to include redistricting reform in his state budget earlier this year.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Backers of a plan to allow Ohio voters to vote on congressional redistricting reform this fall have cleared one more hurdle. 

The Ohio Ballot Board, the panel made up mostly of lawmakers that approves language for ballot issues, has certified the proposed amendment on redistricting. It would allow voters to approve a plan to create congressional districts that is similar to voters passed for  state lawmakers two years ago.

Ohio Common Cause, The League of Women Voters and the Ohio Environmental Council now need to do some quick signature gathering if they want voters to decide it this year.

The groups need to collect nearly 306,000 valid signatures from at least half of Ohio’s counties by July 5th in order to put the issue on this fall’s ballot. Organizers have already said they think that’s highly unlikely, and the issue is more likely to be on next year's ballot.

2015 Redistricting Victory Sets the Stage for Next Battle

By Dec 24, 2015
photo of Catherine Turcer
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It will be a few years yet before Ohioans see how a constitutional change in the way state legislative districts are drawn plays out.  Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles examines what might be ahead on the issue.

Issue 1, the Statehouse redistricting proposal, was endorsed by Republicans, Democrats, independents, good government groups and more. In fact, there wasn’t an organized campaign against it. The campaign to add more bipartisan input to the way Ohio draws boundary lines for state House and Senate districts was somewhat boring.

After Issue 1, What's Next For Redistricting In Ohio?

By Nick Castele (WCPN) Dec 31, 2015

Just about every big player in Ohio politics got behind Issue 1 this year. It united liberals with conservatives, labor with the Chamber of Commerce, and Ohio Right to Life with NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.  Plus, it won more than 70 percent of the vote.  The plan was to change how state legislative districts are drawn. Those district boundaries are seen as playing a major role in determining which party controls lawmaking at the Statehouse.  But Issue 1 did nothing to change who draws Congressional districts.

Gov. Kasich Calls on Ohio Lawmakers to Tackle Congressional Redistricting

By Jan 5, 2017
photo of Kasich graphic
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich wants lawmakers to tackle the way Congressional districts are created, saying they need to be more competitive and fair. 

Kasich says it’s time to stop gerrymandering.

“Well, we are going to put it in the budget where we are going to try to do with congressional redistricting the same thing they’ve done with legislative redistricting,” he said.

Ohio Groups Look to Change Congressional Redistricting and "Gerrymandering"

By Jul 14, 2016
photo of Catherine Turcer
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Advocates say time is running out for lawmakers to overhaul the way congressional districts are drawn in Ohio.  

The left-leaning government watchdog group Common Cause Ohio and other voter groups are calling on the legislature to put something on the ballot that would change the congressional redistricting process.