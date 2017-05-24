It's Politics: Brown Says Portman's Endorsement of Mandel Won't Hurt Their Working Relationship

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is backing Josh Mandel’s second attempt to unseat Portman’s Democratic counterpart, Sherrod Brown.

Portman announced his support for the conservative state treasurer in a video released a week after Congressman Pat Tiberi announced he won’t challenge Mandel in a GOP primary.

Brown says he’s not bothered by Portman’s endorsement of Mandel and the he and Portman will continue to work on steel and other issues.

Brown on the Portman relationship

“We work on … fighting the Trump budget cuts in Lake Erie and the Appalachian Regional Commission. We will continue to find ways to work together. Politics is politics, I understand that. Neither he nor I will let that get in the way of serving the needs of this state.”

Brown endorsed Democrat Ted Strickland in his run against Portman last year.