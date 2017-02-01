Jackson Is Going For An Unprecedented Fourth Term As Cleveland's Mayor

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will run for reelection. After weighing the pros and cons of an unprecedented fourth term, he made the announcement last night at Cuyahoga County Community College.

Jackson on the pros and cons of running

Standing before a crowd of supporters, Jackson says he made his decision at the last minute after creating a list of reasons not to run. That included not needing the job, spending more time with his family, and being able to leave on a high note. He says he could find only one motive for seeking reelection.

“I’m doing this because I truly believe that I have to do this in order to protect the interests of people.”

Jackson says he’s made progress economically and in boosting the city’s image, but there is still more work to do. Seven other people plan to run, including long-time Jackson critic, Councilman Jeffrey Johnson, who says the mayor has concentrated too much on improving downtown while neglecting the other neighborhoods.

“As we debate the issues, you will find that his promises to do things in the neighborhood never met what he actually has done. His focus on downtown, his focus on spending public dollars in places other than the neighborhoods. I actually would not be running for mayor if I felt that the people believe that he has done a good job.”

Councilman Zack Reed has been considering a run for mayor and says he will make his announcement this morning.