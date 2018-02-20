Jackson Middle School Shooter had a Long Gun and Devices

By 6 hours ago

Chief Mark Brink (left) speaks at a press conference Tuesday with Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto (right).
Credit WKYC / WKYC

Authorities in Stark County have released some additional details on the shooting at Jackson Middle School this morning. 

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink says a seventh-grade student shot himself in a school restroom. The chief says the unidentified student was carrying a long gun and “distractionary devices.”

Brink says the student was taken to the hospital by the fire department. It is unclear where he shot himself. No one else was injured.

“This investigation’s going to be ongoing. As far as intentions, we do not know that at this time. We will continue to work with the local resources that we have available to us. The one thing I want to do is to tell you that the main concern that we had today was the safety of the kids in this school. And the teachers.”

Authorities would not say where the student got the gun, or if he intended to harm anyone else.

Tags: 
School shooting
Jackson Township
Jackson Memorial Middle School
Jackson Middle School
Shooting
Guns

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Look to Loosen Concealed Carry Bans

By Nov 29, 2016
photo of concealed carry
SHUTTERSTOCK

A bill that allows people to carry guns into more areas such as day cares and college campuses is moving through the legislature as the current session draws to a close.

There’s a list of places that where people are automatically banned from carrying concealed weapons. That includes day cares, airport terminals and government buildings. But a bill moving closer to becoming a law would cross those three places off the list, with some exceptions.

Police Collect Nearly 170 Firearms During Cleveland's Annual Gun Buyback

By Dec 5, 2016
photo of gun buyback
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Cleveland Police Department collected 168 firearms during its gun buyback yesterday, with people lining up almost an hour in advance for the annual event.

The 10th annual buyback allowed anyone to turn in a working handgun or semi-automatic rifle -- no questions asked -- for up to $200 in gift cards.