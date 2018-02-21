Jackson Middle School Student Dies From Gunshot Wound

The 13-year-old who shot himself at Jackson Middle School yesterday has died.

Jackson Police Chief Mark Brink held a news conference announcing Keith Simons died this afternoon at an Akron hospital. Brink says authorities are not ruling the death a suicide at this point.

The chief says they are still investigating how Simons was able to get a .22 rifle onto his bus and into the school.

Brink: No social media clues

“We have found nothing through social media that would indicate there was a danger for us yesterday from Keith, from friends that we have talked to, as well as people at the school.”

No other students were injured. Brink says they haven’t been able to determine what Simons was trying to do with the gun.