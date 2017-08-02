J.D. Vance Suggests Housing Projects That Isolate and Concentrate People Escalate Poverty

By 2 hours ago

J.D. Vance's new book discusses his life experience with poverty in Ohio.
Credit Dan Konik

J.D. Vance, the best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is increasingly in the spotlight with his thoughts on how the government should tackle issues that affect the working poor.

Vance’s book chronicles his early life experiences in the holler of Jackson, Ky., and the rust belt of Middletown, Ohio.

He acknowledges that poverty is an extensive and multifaceted challenge. But if he had to pick one issue, he’d start with affordable housing projects that don’t concentrate people one location.

“It’s telling poor people, 'You’re going to live in an island by yourself with only other poor people.' And I think if you can break up that island just a little bit and get some poor folks living with middle-income folks, (you would)  start to spread some of the problems out a little bit and create a more solid social foundation,” Vance says.

Asked if he planned to run for office, Vance, a moderate Republican, said public service is meaningful and valuable but he is more interested in finding ways other ways of helping his community right now.

Tags: 
poverty
J.D. Vance
rustbelt

Related Content

'State of Poverty' Report Is Cited to Defend Ohio's Low-Income Programs

By Mar 24, 2017
photo of Philip Cole
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A coalition of advocates for the poor have a new report on poverty in Ohio. They're using it to call on Congress to save multiple programs that would help low-income Ohioans.
 

U.S. Census Figures Show a Wide Gap in Ohio Median Incomes

By Dec 27, 2016
photo of money
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The latest Census figures show a wide gap in median family incomes in Ohio.

Overall, the numbers show median family incomes were highest in southern Ohio, in suburbs of Cincinnati and Columbus. New Albany made the top of the list, with a median family income of $221,148.

East Cleveland was at the bottom of the list, where the average family brought in $30,411. Even though Ohio’s median family income has risen 5 percent in the last three years, a third of Clevelanders still live in poverty.