John Carroll University Gets $1.3 Million To Train Opioid Addiction Counselors

By 3 hours ago

The federal grant will go toward training opioid counselors as they intern in medically under-served areas.
John Carroll University is getting a $1.3 million federal grant to train graduate students as counselors in the battle against opioids.

The grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services go to medically underserved areas where people lack access to primary care or have high instances of infant mortality, mental health issues or drug abuse. Over the next four years, John Carroll will use the grant to place 80 grad students in some of those medically underserved areas.

Nathan Gehlert, a professor in the school’s Department of Counseling, says the students will learn how to battle addiction using a team approach.

“You don't just have a doctor or a nurse or a social worker or a counselor working on their own, but you really have people working as part of a treatment team. And the role of the counselor especially when you think about the opioid epidemic -- is essential as part of that treatment team.”

About sixty percent of the grants will fund $10,000 stipends for the students during training. Gehlert adds that the school got the grant because of its ongoing focus on counseling.

“We already require of our students a level of training in substance-use disorder treatments that’s above and beyond what’s required of counselors in the state of Ohio. We also have a substance use treatment concentration that really focuses on training our students to treat in this area.”

Gehlert says John Carroll is also launching a program to train community members as counselors.

John Carroll University
NEO opioid crisis
opioids

Cleveland VA Medical Center Shares Alternatives to Opioids with Presidential Task Force

By Annie Wu Sep 15, 2017
The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs joined President Trump’s opioid task force at the Cleveland VA Medical Center on Thursday.  They were in town to hear from VA doctors on their best practices for pain management and opioid use. 

Akronite Heads to Houston to Help With Hurricane and Addiction Recovery

By Sep 7, 2017
Tugg Massa is one of the Ohioans who headed to Houston this week to help clean up after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports for Ohio Public Radio, the Akronite’s reason for the trip is tied as much to another crisis – the nation’s addiction crisis. 

Residents in Rural Tuscarawas County Form a Group to Combat Opioid Abuse

By Aug 28, 2017
A community group in southeast Tuscarawas County is trying to get the attention of elected officials, police and fellow citizens to combat opioid abuse.

Dennison and Uhrichsville – known as the Twin Cities – have a combined population of about 8,000 people. One-hundred of them were at Thornwood Park yesterday as part of the group “Cleaning Up the 922” -- named for the area’s telephone exchange. They were discussing ways to address a growing opioid problem.

The View From Pluto: Football Powerhouse Mount Union Finally Has A Rival

By Nov 16, 2016
The University of Mount Union football program had the longest regular-season winning streak in the NCAA -- until this past weekend. It ended at 112 games to their Division III neighbors to the north, John Carroll University.

With the win, John Carroll claimed the Ohio Athletic Conference title for the first time since 1994 and snagged an automatic bid to the 32-team Division III tournament. Mount Union, meanwhile, received an at-large bid. 

The two teams could meet again in the NCAA tournament which begins this weekend.