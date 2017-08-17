Joint Chiefs Denounce Racism After Trump's Comments

Members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, high-ranking military officials who advise the president, appeared to distance themselves from President Trump by publicly condemning racism in the aftermath of Trump's comments about the attack in Charlottesville.

Five of the country's top uniformed leaders — of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and National Guard — have all sent tweets critical of "racism," "hatred" and "extremism," after a man who reportedly expressed admiration for Nazism allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people protesting against white supremacy Saturday. One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed, and 19 others were injured.

Trump has blamed "both sides" for the violence.

"The shameful events in Charlottesville are unacceptable and must not be tolerated," the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson wrote on Facebook and echoed on Twitter Saturday night, after President Trump first blamed "many sides" for violence. "Our thoughts and prayers go to those who were killed and injured, and to all those trying to bring peace back to the community.

"The Navy will forever stand against intolerance and hatred."

Trump read a scripted statement on Monday specifically laying blame on the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists for violence. But then he backtracked and doubled down on his initial response on Tuesday, blaming "both sides."

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller took to Twitter later Tuesday:

On Wednesday, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley wrote, "The Army doesn't tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks."

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein and Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel both added that they "stand with" their fellow service chiefs.

It's rare for active high-ranking members of the military to engage in political statements, and especially to publicly appear to distance themselves from the president.

The official Twitter handle of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division also got political, after a photograph circulated Sunday showing a man giving a KKK salute while wearing a hat with the 82nd's insignia.

The Washington Post added:



"Army Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino, the spokesman for the 82nd Airborne who penned the tweets, told The Washington Post that the unit has been inclusive since its inception. It was formed in 1917 with soldiers from all 48 states, and racially integrated since 1947, a year before other military units, he said."

