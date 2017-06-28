"Judy's Law" Passes the Senate

The Senate has unanimously approved a bill called, “Judy’s Law.” It increases penalties and adds times onto sentences if an accelerant is used to intentionally disfigure a victim by setting that person on fire.

Senate passes "Judy's Law"

Judy Malinowski died just hours before the bill named for her passed the Senate.

She had been in the hospital since August of 2015 when her ex-boyfriend doused her with gasoline and set her on fire. During the nearly two years in the hospital, Malinowski underwent nearly 60 surgeries.

Michael Slager, who has been serving eleven years in prison in connection to the crime, will now be tried for her murder. The bill now goes to Gov. John Kasich. He is expected to sign it.