Jury Now Deliberating on Sam DuBose Case After Closing Remarks

A jury is now deliberating in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Sam DuBose. Closing arguments lasted nearly three hours Monday. Assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid argued Tensing's actions during the traffic stop were unreasonable.

The prosecutor's argument

"There's nothing to show you that he was in any clear imminent danger or harm at 1.059 seconds prior to when he shot his gun and fired into Mr. DuBose's head," she said.

Defense attorney Stew Mathews disagreed, arguing DuBose's car had moved ten feet by the time Tensing fired.

Tensing's defense

"Would anybody yell 'stop stop' at a car that wasn't moving? I don't think so. I think you can infer that at that point that car was moving and Ray Tensing was beginning to go down and Ray Tensing felt like his life was threatened...his physical well-being was threatened," he said.

The jury is being sequestered overnight.