Jury Now Deliberating on Sam DuBose Case After Closing Remarks

By Tana Weingartner 1 hour ago

Steve Matthews (right), the attorney for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing (left), says Tensing would not have yelled for a stationary car to stop.
A jury is now deliberating in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Sam DuBose. Closing arguments lasted nearly three hours Monday. Assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid argued Tensing's actions during the traffic stop were unreasonable.


"There's nothing to show you that he was in any clear imminent danger or harm at 1.059 seconds prior to when he shot his gun and fired into Mr. DuBose's head," she said.

Defense attorney Stew Mathews disagreed, arguing DuBose's car had moved ten feet by the time Tensing fired.


"Would anybody yell 'stop stop' at a car that wasn't moving? I don't think so. I think you can infer that at that point that car was moving and Ray Tensing was beginning to go down and Ray Tensing felt like his life was threatened...his physical well-being was threatened," he said.

The jury is being sequestered overnight.

Ray Tensing retrial
Sam DuBose
university of cincinnati
ray tensing

Ray Tensing Testifies in DuBose Case

Jun 16, 2017
Ray Tensing testified in his retrial Friday. The former University of Cincinnati police officer said it was not his purpose to kill Sam DuBose but rather "to stop the threat." Tensing objected to early testimony by a video expert who disagreed with his versions of the events. 

I mean no disrespect to Mr. Fredericks, but he was not there experiencing what I was doing through.

Hamilton County Coroner Testifies in DuBose Case

Jun 14, 2017
The defense is slated to begin calling witnesses Thursday morning after the prosecution in the Ray Tensing retrial rested its case. 

Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman testified Sam DuBose was killed instantly when the bullet from Tensing's gun severed his brain stem on a downward trajectory. 

“Would Sam DuBose would have any more thought after that bullet went through his brainstem?”

"No," Looman answered.

“Would he have any more purposeful moment of his arms and legs?”

"No," Looman answered.

The jury will not see the Officer's Confederate Flag T-Shirt in Cincinnati Police Shooting Case

May 26, 2017
The judge overseeing the Ray Tensing retrial is ruling out a controversial piece of evidence.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing was wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt the day he fatally shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. But jurors in his retrial won't see that shirt.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz ruled the prejudicial value of the shirt far outweighs the probative value, and she's excluding it.

Video of the Shooting of Samuel DuBose Opens the Retrial of University of Cincinnati Police Officer

Jun 8, 2017
Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of the shooting during the first day of proceedings.