Justice O'Neill to Is Recusing Himself from New Court Cases Until the Gubernatorial Filing Deadline

By 50 seconds ago

Justice O'Neill to recuse himself from future cases until he formally decides on possible governor run.
Credit OHIO SUPREME COURT

The announcement by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill that he intends  to run for governor raises questions about his ongoing role with the state high court.  Now the only Democrat on the court has announced he will recuse himself from all new cases, for the time being.  

In a letter to the clerk of the Supreme Court of Ohio, O’Neill said he will recuse himself from future cases until Feb. 7th. That’s the date by which he must formally file if he intends to run for governor and step down from the bench.

O’Neill says he wants to avoid any appearance of impropriety. But he says he will vote and participate in the nearly 100 cases that have been submitted and not yet released. And he says if he decides not to run for governor after all, he will resume participating in all cases until his elected term ends in January 2019. O’Neill, the only Democrat on the court, cannot run for re-election because of age limits for that position.

He also says he won’t run if Consumer Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray joins the race.

Tags: 
Bill O'Neill
Justice William O'Neill
Ohio Governor's Race
Ohio Supreme Court
Richard Cordray

Related Content

Ohio Auditor calls for O'Neill to step down, says he violated judicial code

By Oct 31, 2017
photo of Bill O'Neill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s entry into the Democratic gubernatorial race is being met with calls for him to step down from the bench now.

Republican state Auditor Dave Yost says O’Neill violated judicial code over the weekend by announcing his bid for governor.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill's Possible Governor Run Raises Questions

By Oct 30, 2017
photo of William O'Neill
TIFFANY O'NEILL SCULLEN

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s announcement over the weekend that he intends to run for governor has some wondering how that will affect the four people already in the Democratic race. It also raises questions about whether his entry could force another potential candidate to jump in from the sidelines.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill Plans to Run For Governor -- Unless Richard Cordray Runs

By Oct 29, 2017
photo of Bill O'Neill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced he’ll be filing to run for governor next year – on one condition.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill Is Likely to Run for Governor

By Oct 17, 2017
photo of William O'Neill
TIFFANY O'NEILL SCULLEN

It’s likely Ohio’s only statewide elected Democrat will enter the race to become his party’s nominee for governor.

Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill says he’ll have a big announcement on Oct. 29 in Chagrin Falls, where he lives. O’Neill won’t directly say he’s running, but says he can announce he’s a candidate and remain on the bench until he’d have to file paperwork early next year. 

Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill Says Richard Cordray Will Run for Governor

By Jul 19, 2017
Cordray and President Obama
WHITE HOUSE ARCHIVES

The only Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio says he won’t follow through on a run for governor he was considering – because he says his favored candidate will be getting into the race.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill said he was interested but wouldn’t make a decision on the governor’s race until January – since he’d have to leave the bench to run. But he now says he’ll be staying where he is.