Justice O'Neill Says the Ohio Senate Vote to Remove Him is 'Great Exposure'

O'Neill is leaving the Supreme Court even without the Senate vote
The only Democrat on the Ohio Supreme Court is speaking out after the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate voted yesterday to take the first step to remove him from the bench. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with Justice Bill O’Neill about the action Senators took.

O’Neill says there’s nothing in state law that prevents him from running for governor as a sitting Supreme Court justice, which denators brought up in debate on the resolution. But he says he hasn’t filed his official paperwork yet anyway. O’Neill confirms he’ll leave office next Friday when his resignation takes effect. And O’Neill says the vote on the resolution was completely political.

“They don’t want me to be the governor, so this is their parting shot, and I welcome it. My platform got great exposure yesterday.”  

All Senate Republicans voted for the resolution, and were joined by Joe Schiavoni, who will face O’Neill in the Democratic primary for governor. But for the action to proceed the House would have to pass it, too, and Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he doesn’t intend to consider it.

Ohio Senators Move Toward Removing Supreme Court Justice O'Neill, but House Seems Hesitant

By Jan 17, 2018
State senators have taken the first step toward removing Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, who has announced he’s a Democratic candidate for governor and picked a running mate, but hasn’t officially filed paperwork to run.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the move in the Legislature seems likely to end in the Senate chamber.

Senate President Larry Obhof took on this resolution himself, saying Bill O’Neill needs to be summoned to appear before state lawmakers who want to ask him about a Facebook post about his sex life and about his campaign.

Ohio Justice Bill O'Neill Will Resign and Continue His Run For Governor

By Dec 7, 2017
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill says he intends to resign from the bench to run for governor.  He says says he’ll make his resignation from the court formal Friday morning.

O’Neill says he’s making it clear that he wants to be Ohio’s next chief executive.

“I am indeed going to be a candidate for governor of Ohio,” he said.

O'Neill is expected to say he’ll resign before the primary filing deadline of Feb. 7.

Justice O'Neill says He Won't Drop Out of the Governor's Race -- Yet

By Dec 6, 2017
The entry of Richard Cordray into the Democratic primary for governor raises questions about what Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill will do now. O’Neill, who last month came under fire for his controversial Facebook posts outlining his personal sex life, is waiting to see what Cordray does before deciding on whether to run.

All Three Democratic Women Running for Ohio Governor Say Justice O'Neill Should Resign

By Nov 17, 2017
Three women who are running for the Democratic nomination for governor --  Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Rep. Connie Pillich -- are calling for Ohio Supreme Court justice Bill O’Neill to resign over comments he made on Facebook alluding to his sexual past.

In response to sexual harassment allegations against Senator Al Franken, O’Neill wrote that he has been "sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." 