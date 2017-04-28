Juvenile Court Magistrate Will Replace Johnson in the Ohio House

Summit County Juvenile Court Magistrate Tavia Baxter Galonski has been picked to replace former State Representative Greta Johnson who stepped down to become the county’s deputy law director.

Goals of the new representativie for Ohio's 35th district

Ohio House Democrats selected Galonski from a list of eight applicants vying to finish Johnson’s term in the 35th district which runs through the end of next year. As a state representative, Galonski says she will rely on her background in working to keep families together. And that will involve making sure families can earn decent wages through job training.

“I believe that highlighting some of the excellent programing available to the constituents, whether it’s through the University of Akron or Stark State or different certificate programs, I think this is the best way to help our families to make sure their wage earners have the best jobs.

Galonski says she will also work to help ensure children impacted by opioid addiction in their families are taken care of by helping children’s service and foster care programs. She will be sworn-in May 10th and says she plans to run for a full term in the next election.