Kaptur applauds decision to reject the Ohio EPA's list of impaired waters

By & 1 hour ago

Algae blooms have been a severe problem with western Lake Erie
Credit NOAA / GLERL

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur applauds the U.S. EPA’s recent decision to withdraw acceptance of the Ohio EPA’s assessment of impaired waterways. The federal agency changed its mind because the assesssment did not account for Lake Erie’s open waters.

Kaptur points to a three-day period in 2014 during which Toledo residents were told not to use their tap water. The warning came after toxic algae blooms leaked into water treatment facilities.


“That there was this false distinction between the river and the lake. Well, in fact, the river dumps into the lake and it carries all of the nutrients with it.”

Kaptur says the clean water act dictates that when a state fails to assess its waters, the federal EPA must step in and take action. This time, the federal EPA sent the notice back to the state.

The actions the Ohio EPA will take moving forward are not clear. 

Tags: 
Ohio EPA
Lake Erie
impaired waterway
U.S. EPA
algae blooms
Marcy Kaptur

Related Content

Ohio Researchers Get Nearly $700,000 to Study Algae Problems

By Jan 15, 2018
OSU research - algae
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Researchers in Ohio are beginning a three-year study, looking for keys to predicting, mitigating, controlling or even preventing harmful algal blooms in rivers and streams all over the country. 

An Ohio State University team led by assistant professor Mazeika Sullivan of the environmental and natural resources school got the grant from the EPA.  They’re to analyze, and categorize algae activity throughout the upper Ohio River basin. 

Ohio EPA Limits On Phosphorus From Waste Treatment Plants May Be Stricter

By Dec 18, 2017
Jamie Gellner of the Ohio Water Environment Association
OWE.org

In its fight against algae in Ohio’s lakes and streams, the Ohio EPA is moving to expand enforcement of one of its regulations. It’s a move that might cause a bump in some water bills.  

The increase would be about $1 a month per household, according to state and private-sector reports. The money is for upgrading wastewater plants so they release no more than 1-milligram of phosphorous per liter of output. Ohio EPA a bill passed next year to make that limit, now only enforced in the Lake Erie basin, apply everywhere.

Cleveland Public Art Exhibit Anticipates Lake Erie Ice Breaking Up

By Elizabeth Miller Dec 29, 2017
photo of Lake Erie public art exhibit in Public Square
ELIZABETH MILLER / IDEASTREAM

On the Great Lakes, boat and ship traffic is slowing down for the winter.  Meanwhile, in Cleveland, residents have a chance to watch Lake Erie change as ice builds up -- and breaks up.

It’s part of an unusual public art exhibit called Waiting for a Break, by Ohio artist Julia Christensen. 

On a large screen downtown, six live video feeds show different spots along Lake Erie. One shows waves lapping over rocks, others show a remote island and a nearby bay.

This Year's Lake Erie Algae Bloom Rated "Severe"

By Elizabeth Miller Nov 8, 2017
photo of algae bloom in Maumee Bay State Park
ELIZABETH MILLER / GREAT LAKES TODAY

The 2017 algae bloom is over in western Lake Erie.  And while it didn’t directly threaten drinking water, its bright green hue prompted national attention and hurt Lake Erie’s tourism business.

Private Planes and a NASA Drone Help Researchers Battle Lake Erie Algae Bloom

By Elizabeth Miller Oct 15, 2017
A drone flies over Lake Erie
RAMI DAUD / NASA GLENN

Algae blooms continue to color western Lake Erie a deep green. Now researchers and scientists want to know more about toxins produced by the algae. And they’re getting help from the air. 

Some 30,000 feet up in the air, Rafat Ansari flies his small, two-seater plane over Lake Erie. He starts west of Cleveland and flies over the lake's islands to Toledo, and then north into Michigan. The round trip flight is about 260 miles.

Along the way, he snaps photos – about 1,500 of them – with three tiny cameras attached to his plane. 