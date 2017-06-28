Kasich Declines to Talk About State Budget with Reporters

By 41 minutes ago

Gov. Kasich invited reporters into his office today as part of a meeting with leaders of Ohio’s auto, property and life insurance companies to talk about jobs in that industry.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Just before state lawmakers started debating the budget, Gov. John Kasich wasn’t saying much, though he made it clear he was in the Statehouse waiting to get that spending plan.

Kasich invited reporters into his office to see he was meeting with leaders of Ohio’s auto, property and life insurance companies to talk about jobs in that industry – but he wouldn’t talk about the budget.

“I’m not commenting on anything – forget it. We’ve got the House and the Senate voting today. We’ll have plenty to say when the time is right,” he said.

Kasich’s staff and lawyers will need time to go through the budget before he vetoes or signs anything, so the signing could happen almost at the deadline at midnight Friday. Since Kasich has talked extensively about how Medicaid expansion has been helping with the state’s opioid crisis, the Medicaid expansion enrollment freeze for next year that’s in the final budget is considered a likely veto target.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
2017 State Budget
medicaid expansion
Ohio budget

Related Content

Budget Office Confirms Ohio's Billion-Dollar Hole

By Jun 24, 2017
photo of money
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

New numbers from the state budget office show Senate Republicans were correct in saying they needed to close a billion dollar hole in the upcoming budget. The trend of the state having less money to spend is expected to continue.

Kasich Predicts a Tight Ohio Budget

By Dec 1, 2016
Gov. John Kasich talking with reporters
Ohio Department of Transportation

Gov. John Kasich is following up on the cautionary statements his budget director has made about challenges coming in the next budget. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Tax revenue coming in the first quarter of the fiscal year has been down. Last month tax receipts were nearly 5 percent lower than expectations, and total state revenue was more than 2 percent below projections. Gov. John Kasich says that means a tough state budget is ahead.

Ohio Democrats Unveil Their Own State Budget Proposal

By Jun 15, 2017
photo of Michael Skindell, Charleta Tavares, Edna Brown, Cecil Thomas, Kenny Yuko
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Just days after Republican Senators unveiled their new two-year budget with some substantial cuts, Senate Democrats presented a plan of their own. And this one is drastically different than the one that’s likely to pass the GOP controlled Senate next week. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.