Kasich Denounces ACA Replacement, Citing Medicaid Expansion Cuts

By 1 hour ago

In the past, Gov. John Kasich has praised the Medicaid expansion for its role in helping curb Ohio's opioid epidemic.
Credit Allegra Boverman / NHPR

Just hours before the US Senate announced its health insurance bill would be delayed, Gov. John Kasich was speaking out about funding for Medicaid with another governor – a Democrat.

Kasich stood at the National Press Club with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to denounce the Senate’s proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which includes a lot less money for Medicaid expansion.

“And I’m not just thinking about the impact it has on Ohio while I’m governor, since I’m only there for 18 more months, but I’m thinking about the overall impact on the country and the long-term impact.”

Kasich and Hickenlooper said they’re concerned about millions of mentally ill, drug addicted and chronically sick low-income Americans losing health care – including 700,000 in Ohio. But Kasich added the Senate bill doesn’t include flexibility for states to make rules on Medicaid expansion, which he said they’d need to handle having less money.

