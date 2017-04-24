Kasich Goes on Book Tour in Advance of House Budget Release

By 2 hours ago
  • photo of Gov John Kasich
    On CBS's Face the Nation, Kasich said the U.S. may be headed for a future without political parties.

Gov. John Kasich begins his book tour this week, just as the House version of his budget is being released. And while his fellow Republicans are expected to make big changes in that budget, Kasich is talking about unity.

Kasich said his book, “Two Paths” is about how the country got to the divided place it’s in, and how to get out of it. And he notes the expectation that it’s the start of his next presidential campaign.

“Some people are going to say, 'Why did you write this book? Is this politics? Are you running in the primary?' It has nothing to do with that,” Kasich says.

While not saying whether he will or won’t run again, Kasich said he supports President Trump's missile strike in Syria, but is worried about increased deportations of undocumented immigrants. He also says Ohio is more united because he's “not playing that stupid political game.”

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
Two Paths
Ohio budget

Related Content

Ohio House Budget Expected This Week

By 7 hours ago
Kasich budget logo

The House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget comes out tomorrow, and it’s expected to include a lot of changes.

Governor Discusses Drug Dangers with Ohio Youth Government

By Apr 21, 2017
photo of Ohio Youth Government and Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Students from around the state who are participating in the YMCA’s “Youth in Government” program went to the Ohio Statehouse today. Gov. John Kasich met with the group.

Ohio Lawmakers Anxiously Await Specifics of Proposed Budget Cuts

By Apr 17, 2017
Ohio Statehouse
Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Months of tax revenues coming in under estimates have Gov. John Kasich trimming back his two-year state budget by $800 million. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that has budget watchers wondering what will be cut.

Nothing is off limits
The state has a $615 million shortfall in this year’s budget, with revenues coming in behind forecasts for eight of the last nine months. With that in mind, Gov. John Kasich announced he’s pulling back his budget proposal by $400 million for each of the two years in the spending plan. 