Kasich Joins Democratic and Independent Governors in Proposing Health-Care Fixes

By Feb 23, 2018
  • JOHN KASICH
    Gov. John Kasich and other governors say their plan includes ideas to reduce costs, and increase the pool.
Gov. John Kasich joined a democratic and an independent governor at a press conference in Washington to push for healthcare reform.

Kasich, along with Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper and Alaska Independent Bill Walker rolled out a seven-page document laying out possible fixes for Obamacare.

They’re offering a number of suggestions on how to strengthen health insurance markets and increase the pool of people participating, as well as ideas on how to reduce the cost.

Kasich said he hopes that Congress will take action on health care reform without further delay.

“We want politicians to feel safe going into the water because they seem to keep walking around the water,” he said. “They don’t want to get in because they’re afraid they’re going to get bitten by something. But they have to get this market stabilized.”

The plan, sent to Congress, is also backed by the governors of Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Louisiana and Montana.

Tags: 
John Kasich
John Hickenlooper
Bill Walker
Health Care
Obamacare

