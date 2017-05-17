Kasich Says More Facts Are Needed Before Talks of Impeachment

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders discussed the concerns swirling around the Trump Administration last night at a CNN town hall.

Kasich and Sanders addressed the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, the Russian hacking scandal and how President Donald Trump revealed classified information to a Russian foreign minister in a meeting last week.

Impeachment is out of reach

I don't think we're there. I don't think that we know exactly what happened. The Russian investigation is very, very important.

Kasich said the FBI investigation into the Trump administration needs to be completed in order to move forward.

The push to investigate the administration

I think we need to find out exactly what happened on that. And it's critical for us. And that's why I think these investigations should not just be about the Comey memo. I think the investigation ought to (encompass) everything ­-- the Russian hacking, what happened there, the associates of the Trump campaign who may have been involved. We've got to get to the bottom of all of it, not just pieces of it, but all of it.

Kasich said even though it’s troubling, there is still not enough information to impeach the president. Kasich said the mistakes could be because being president comes with a learning curve. Sanders disagreed. He believes that the president is a smart guy and that something else is going on.