Kasich Touts New Healthcare Jobs

Ohio will be getting 700 new jobs. UnitedHealth Group will be adding those jobs at a new facility just north of Columbus.

UnitedHealth Group jobs

The 700 new customer service employees at the Dublin UnitedHealth Group site brings the company's total Ohio payroll to 4,000. Gov. John Kasich says these latest jobs are part of a pattern that’s taken place since he took office.

“We’re up over the last six and a half years by almost a half a million jobs which is really good.”

But Kasich's own job creating entity JobsOhio says last year was the state's lowest for job growth in the past three years. Kasich didn’t take questions from reporters after the event.