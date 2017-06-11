Kasich Touts New Healthcare Jobs

By 39 minutes ago

Ohio Gov. John Kasich at UnitedHealth Group announcement.
Credit Jo Ingles / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio will be getting 700 new jobs. UnitedHealth Group will be adding those jobs at a new facility just north of Columbus.

The 700 new customer service employees at the Dublin UnitedHealth Group site brings the company's total Ohio payroll to 4,000. Gov. John Kasich says these latest jobs are part of a pattern that’s taken place since he took office.

“We’re up over the last six and a half years by almost a half a million jobs which is really good.”

But Kasich's own job creating entity JobsOhio says last year was the state's lowest for job growth in the past three years. Kasich didn’t take questions from reporters after the event. 

Tags: 
UnitedHealth Group
Gov. John Kasich
JobsOhio
Dublin

Related Content

Cleveland Clininc CEO Cosgrove and Gov. Kasich Meet to Talk Health Care

By Matthew Richmond May 20, 2017
Photo of Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove (left) and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (right)
WCPN's Matt Richmond

Ohio Gov.John Kasich and Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove appeared at the City Club Friday, to talk about health-care reform. Both were focused on the importance of lowering health costs. 

Kasich said the state was able to lower yearly growth in Medicaid costs from 9 percent to 3 percent. He said the state could continue cutting costs if it could eliminate coverage of some of the more expensive prescription drugs.

“And the minute we can drop it is the minute we got negotiating power. And they’re going to bring their price down," Kasich said.