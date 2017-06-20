Kasich Wants to Keep Small-Business Tax Cuts Despite Budget Troubles

An income tax break for Ohio’s small businesses in recent years is under fire from Democrats and some Republicans. They say the current budget situation shows it’s time to end that tax cut. Gov. John Kasich is firmly rejecting those suggestions.

Kasich's reasoning

Recently, state lawmakers in Kansas ended that state’s tax break for small businesses, saying it didn’t create jobs and cost the state too much money. A similar tax break is costing Ohio more than a billion dollars, but Kasich says he’s not for ending it.

“To raise taxes? Nah, we don’t raise taxes in this state.”

Kasich says the case in Kansas is different because that state didn’t cut spending at the same time the tax breaks were enacted, and he says Ohio did. Ohio’s revenues are $841 million short of projections for this fiscal year.