Kasich's Budget Proposal Could Mean School Funding Cuts

By 22 hours ago
  • Photo of Gov. John Kasich.
    Gov. John Kasich's budget plan would cut funding for half of Ohio's school districts.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Nearly half of Ohio’s 610 school districts will lose funding under the budget proposed this week by Gov. John Kasich, and 73 won’t get any more money than they got this fiscal year. 

Ohio schools have been losing students for the last few years, and Kasich’s budget director Tim Keen says this budget reflects that.

“If you’ve lost an appreciable number of students, why should we continue to pay you the same amount of money that we did previously?”

The highest percentage loss for any school district is 5.6%. The state has also reduced what it will pay for school transportation. Kasich’s budget boosts public school spending by $200 million, or about 1%.

The budget plan includes a 17% income tax cut and increases in the state sales tax, in the taxes on beer, wine, cigarettes and the oil and gas drilling tax. State lawmakers are likely to make changes.

Tags: 
Ohio School Districts
Gov. John Kasich
Education funding
Budget cuts
Ohio budget

Related Content

Ohio Gov. Kasich Asks for a 1 Percent Boost in Education Funding

By Jan 24, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers are about to go into another budget season where state leaders will likely have to find ways to cut back.

Kasich is insisting they increase funding in at least one area.

Kasich Predicts a Tight Ohio Budget

By Dec 1, 2016
Gov. John Kasich talking with reporters
Ohio Department of Transportation

Gov. John Kasich is following up on the cautionary statements his budget director has made about challenges coming in the next budget. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Tax revenue coming in the first quarter of the fiscal year has been down. Last month tax receipts were nearly 5 percent lower than expectations, and total state revenue was more than 2 percent below projections. Gov. John Kasich says that means a tough state budget is ahead.